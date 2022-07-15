iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

