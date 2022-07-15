iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $379.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.21 and its 200-day moving average is $427.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

