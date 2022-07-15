iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Trimmed by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,336,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

