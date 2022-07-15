iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.55. 296,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
