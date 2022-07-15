iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.55. 296,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.