iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,568 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.14. 242,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

