iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.14. The company had a trading volume of 242,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

