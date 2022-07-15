Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

