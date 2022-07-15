Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,087,911 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.