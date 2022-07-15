Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1,243.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.