Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $84,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

