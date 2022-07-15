Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,989 shares of company stock worth $1,080,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

