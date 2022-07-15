Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on September 12th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 816,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 214,185 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 422,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 172,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.