Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,992,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $9,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

