Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

Jabil Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE JBL traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,289. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.