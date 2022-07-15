JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Down 75.6% in June

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 159,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JanOne Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JanOne stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,835. JanOne has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 592.83%. The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

