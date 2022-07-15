Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

