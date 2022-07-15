Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Jardine Matheson
