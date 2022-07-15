Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Basf stock opened at €40.40 ($40.40) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a 1-year high of €69.52 ($69.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

