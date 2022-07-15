Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.28 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

AMGN opened at $245.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.