Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackstone in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

NYSE BX opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.