Jefferies Financial Group Comments on RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for RADA Electronic Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RADA. StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.44. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.92.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 72.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 187.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 350.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.