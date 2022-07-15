Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $55.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.