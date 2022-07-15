Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $79.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE BOH opened at $71.70 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

