Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $48.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CUBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last ninety days. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

