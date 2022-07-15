Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

