Jeffrey Wang Acquires 13,928,571 Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Wang bought 13,928,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,699,999.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,928,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,999.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SONM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 412,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.81. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonim Technologies stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Rating ) by 163.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sonim Technologies worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.