JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBLU. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 122,125 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

