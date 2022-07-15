Jetcoin (JET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,909.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $105,102.79 and approximately $33,909.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

