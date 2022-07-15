JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $121.00

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 120.40 ($1.43). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,067,337 shares.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £808.99 million and a PE ratio of 394.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.05.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

