JMP Securities Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to $80.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

ENV opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -179.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

