JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 2.79% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

