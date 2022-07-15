JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

