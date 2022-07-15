JNBA Financial Advisors Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.82% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHEM opened at $23.43 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

