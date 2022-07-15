JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.