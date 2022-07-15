JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 40,382 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 1.33% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

AVEM opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

