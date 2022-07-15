JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Shares of TGT opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.