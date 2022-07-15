JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,097 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $46.08 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

