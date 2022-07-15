John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
HEQ traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,222. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.