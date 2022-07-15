John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

HEQ traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,222. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

