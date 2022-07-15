JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Down 0.3%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.05. 298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

