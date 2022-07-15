JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.50) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($35.50) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

EVK stock opened at €19.07 ($19.07) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($32.97). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.69.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

