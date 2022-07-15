JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €38.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st.

EPA:ALO opened at €23.26 ($23.26) on Tuesday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($25.65) and a one year high of €37.37 ($37.37). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.76.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

