JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 870

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.11) to GBX 870 ($10.35) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.64) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 860 ($10.23) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $821.67.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,867. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

