JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $24.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get AZEK alerts:

NYSE:AZEK opened at $17.68 on Friday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.