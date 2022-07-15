JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $77.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of LGIH opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $175.90.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,399,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after buying an additional 158,424 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

