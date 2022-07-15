JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $200.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.66. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $12,452,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $13,665,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

