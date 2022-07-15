JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $137.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

