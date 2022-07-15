JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $127.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $804,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 70,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

