JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price to $94.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

