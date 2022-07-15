JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 6.51% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $38,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

JVAL stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73.

