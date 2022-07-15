Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,137.20

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,137.20 ($13.53) and last traded at GBX 1,137.20 ($13.53), with a volume of 83172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,168 ($13.89).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,820 ($45.43) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($59.47) to GBX 3,900 ($46.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.20) to GBX 1,413 ($16.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,546.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,484.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

