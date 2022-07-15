Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kakaku.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

KKKUF opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Kakaku.com has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

